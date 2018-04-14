Sunday afternoon, evening strong to severe storms to produce gusty winds, heavy rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tonight southeast winds will remain elevated as pressure ahead of the approaching cold front that will precede a line of strong to severe storms Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s before the rain arrives.

As for as Sundays threat for severe weather is concerned, damaging winds are the primary hazard along the squall line, pockets of hail and few brief tornadoes are also possible. Furthermore, you should expect 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible which could produce some localized flooding.

Clouds will increases along with high winds ahead of the line of storms Sunday morning.. The earliest activity will push passed the the I-75 corridor into Lake City, Gainesville and Waycross by 1 p.m. Areas west of Highway 301 should expect the line to arrive around 2 p.m. The storms are expected to move in Jacksonville and along the I-95 corridor between 3-4 p.m., then onto St. Augustine by 5 p.m.

Line of thunderstorms moves offshore during the evening and will be proceed by a strong cold front. Overnight expect clearing skies with low temperatures 45°-50° inland, lower 50s along the coast with a 10 mph westerly wind.

Monday high pressure builds toward the Gulf Coast region with breezy west to northwest winds over our area. Sunshine is expected with cold air helping to keep high temperatures down in the 65°-70° range. Under clear skies Monday night low temperatures should drop into the mid 40s inland and near 50° coast.

