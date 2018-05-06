Sunday Forecast: Clouds gradually fade as temperature soar to upper 80s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday's high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s.

After a mostly cloudy start, we'll experience gradually clearing skies during the latter part of the day. Winds will be on the lighter side Sunday as gentle breezes will flow in from the south and southwest. The rip current risk is high.

There's a chance for a rain shower or storm along or near the I-95 corridor and mainly south of I-10 during the afternoon and evening hours. We'll experience mostly clear conditions going into Monday.

Tomorrow highs will once again return to the mid to upper 80s with rain showers return during the evening. Those rains will likely carry over into Tuesday and will precede a slight cool down on as well. Tuesday highs will only reach the mid 70s.

