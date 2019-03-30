Sunday starts sunny and ends cloudy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Our spell of great weather today is lasting into the evening with mainly clear skies and pleasant temperatures in the 60s.

Don’t look for much excitement in the weather pattern until Sunday evening with showers rolling our way from the panhandle between 5-8 pm.

Sunday could see a 60% chance of showers by late afternoon and evening. Highs top out a touch warmer in the low to mid 80s with SW wind 10 mph.

This will be the cold front that sweeps in sending temps into the 50s Monday. But not just the cold, NE winds pick up and it should be rainy through the day a a low develops over Florida.

Rain remains in the forecast Tuesday morning until dry air slides in quickly Tuesday afternoon as the low pressure storm moves out to sea.

Tonight partly cloudy conditions in the mid 60s for the early evening then becoming cool by sunrise Sunday with lows in the upper 50s. Fog will develop near I-75.

Colder 60s, windy and wet conditions Monday and Tuesday give way to dry mid-week conditions with moderating temps by the end of the work week.

