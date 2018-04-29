Sunday's forecast delivers sunny skies, northeasterly breezes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The spectacular weather continues through the rest of the weekend. Today a weak cold front slips south of our region, however, we will stay dry. There will be a few high clouds, but skies will become mostly sunny for much of the day as temperatures top out in the lower 80s.

Expect gusty onshore winds along the coast, therefore beach temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight high pressure returns to the area providing mostly clear skies. Monday morning temperatures will start out in the 50s for our inland zones and 60s for our coastal zones. Northeasterly breezes will continue through tomorrow keeping afternoon highs the mid to upper 70s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue with highs in the 80s for rest of the workweek after Monday. Winds will push in from the southwest starting Wednesday increasing the humidity. The next chance for significant rain and/or storms arrives next weekend.



