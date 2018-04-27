Sunny days bring positive social posts

A study shows looks at daily meteorological data and shows how it impacts positive and negative sentiment on social media.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The nice weather in Jacksonville lately could be why you are seeing more happy emoticons in your social feed

Researchers have found a link between the weather and the expressions people post on Facebook and Twitter.

3.5 billion social media posts were analyzed in a study which correlated weather with words associated with positive and negative emotions.

Typically people use “upbeat and cheerful” words more often in social media when the temperature outside climbs to 68° F and becomes more negative over 86° F.

The authors behind the study want to figure out if weather indeed changes peoples psychology then it could have great implications with climate change.

Don't be surprised if you notice glowing social comments popping up from the First Coast the next several days, since sunnier and less humid days also show more positive posts.

