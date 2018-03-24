Sunshine, southerly winds provide pleasant conditions before rain arrives Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s along in Jacksonville and throughout our inland zones. Meanwhile temperatures along the coast will top out in the lower 70s. As a result of high pressure to our south, we'll experience southerly and southwesterly winds under mostly sunny skies. Expect some sustained winds speeds in the mid teens during the afternoon hours.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 50s as clouds increasing ahead of an approaching cold front. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies as those clouds will filter in from north to south. Afternoon highs will likely push towards the 80° by the afternoon.

However, scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will interrupt any outdoor plans you may have Sunday. The earliest activity will arrive in Southeastern Georgia tomorrow afternoon while storms are expected to arrive in Northeast Florida tomorrow night.

The showers will carry over into Monday morning as temperatures start in the mid 50s, but only climb to the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Winds will push in out of the northeast giving us a cooler start to the work week. Tuesday we will embark on a warm and dry trend.





