Super challenging weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Super saturated atmospheric conditions stretch from the Gulf of Mexico right across Jacksonville this evening. In the wake of major rains along the Gulf Coast today we had very few showers. Scattered sprinkles and showers have slowly developed and are likely to become more widespread the next few hours. Those who live along I-75 from Lake City to Gainesville will see actual downpours overnight.

Welcome to the "anytime and anywhere" rain pattern. This type of pattern is fairly rare, we are most accustomed to the afternoon and evening type of rains/storms.

Next 24 hours

For the next few days the rains will be a challenge to specify a when and where, so it will be best to have an umbrella with you throughout the weekend.

Not much of a beach weekend on Saturday, maybe Sunday will improve, but we will know more as we get closer to Sunday.

In the meantime, keep the umbrella at the ready.

Starting off with very tropical / damp conditions sunrise Saturday, morning temperatures will start in the upper 70s. Yet, with morning showers around and limited sunshine, daytime temperatures will struggle to reach 90°. Most places will see highs only in the upper 80s. Showers and storms will be around off-on throughout the morning/noon/afternoon and night.

Rainfall on Saturday will also be highly variable with total rain amounts will be between 1-3" by Sunday morning.

Flooding rain possibilities will be for those west of I-75 (not 95) where from I-75 to the Gulf of Mexico will see up to 5" of rain over the next few days.

Next 10-Days

