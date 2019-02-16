Super nice weather weekend (for February)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Make it a three day weekend for a "whole-lotta" folks as it is President's Day on Monday and if all goes according to plans (the forecast models) we should have a "pleasant but not perfect" weekend.

A huge mound of high pressure is anchored over the Sunshine State and we will be seeing mild to warm temperatures the next 10 days. Sunshine will be around as well, but here in North Florida and South Georgia we will be dealing will the trailing rains from storms that will just miss the area. The result will be a "pleasant but not perfect" weather pattern.

This weekend, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will see partly cloudy skies, mild to warm temperatures that during the afternoon hours will reach to near 80°. There may be a stray shower in South Georgia, but for the most part, dry.

There will be an exception to this great sounding forecast. The Beaches.

Along the coast, each afternoon we will see an onshore breeze develop and with water (surf) temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°

