Super Saturday and Sunday weather forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Best beach weekend of 2018 (so far) coming up tomorrow, Sunday and Monday. Presidents Day weekend will be fantastic! Just as it will be this evening here in Jacksonville. Evening temperatures will be slow to cool, staying in the 70s through at least 9 pm, even along the beaches.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s before daybreak and along with those cooler temperatures there will be patchy dense fog to contend starting after 4 a.m. The fog will be locally dense, especially inland Georgia where the fog will linger through about 11 a.m. Downtown Jacksonville to the beaches will see mostly sunny skies Saturday before 9 a.m.

The afternoon will be near ideal to be at the beach, as westerly winds will push beach temperatures into the upper 70s.

Sunshine will be strong this weekend so don't forget the sunscreen.

Beach Forecast, don't forget the sunscreen! Surf forecast - The power index refers to the strength of the waves.

And the good news will keep on coming throughout the Presidents Day weekend with similar weather each day UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH!

Yep, we are on target the the warmest February ever! Stay tune, we will have more on this later...

Forecast

8 p.m. 72° - Warm

10 p.m. 69° - Warm

12 Midnight 67° - Clear

8 a.m. 62° - Fog around

10 a.m. 70° - Fog fades

12 noon 76° - Sunny

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 6:16 p.m.

