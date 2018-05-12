Super Saturday as we get a three-peat of 90° afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a streak we have had! Some of the best spring like temperatures lingered wll past where they should on the calendar. Normal first 90° day is around April 26th, this year we didn't see our first until May 9th, about 2 weeks later than normal. Nice!

Yet, today will make it a three-peat (three 90° days in a row) as this afternoon's highs will be 88° (Beach) to mid 90s (well west of Jacksonville).

Saturday starts out in the comfortable low 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies and a quick warm up. It will be hot during the afternoon hours, hovering around 90° for a high.

Sunday begins in the mid 60s and warms into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. There is only a 20% chance for a stray shower as we move into the evening hours. You may notice building clouds Sunday evening. Overnight chances for showers jump up to 40%.

THEN GET READY FOR SOME SIGNIFICANT RAINS

Monday an upper level low develops over the Gulf, sending waves of showers and even thunderstorms across our area, dropping much needed rain. Expect 70% chances for showers and thunderstorms and rainfall totals could be over an inch. Your morning commute and other activities may be inconvenienced by disruptive weather, but severe weather is not expected.

This puts us in a rainy, wet weather pattern for the rest of the week, especially through Wednesday. We do need the rain after this lovely sunny & dry spell, but it does look like an early start to our typical rainy season.

Next 10-days, get those umbrellas ready!

Nest week's rainfall potential

Hourly Forecast:

Saturday's high 92°

6 a.m. 68°

8 a.m. 70°

10 a.m. 75°

12 p.m. 80°

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 8:11 p.m.

