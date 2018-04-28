Super sunny skies this weekend in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen! Great weekend, with only a few exceptions. Mainly too much sun and then a weak cool front will slip down the coast on Sunday and this will lead to chillier conditions.

Sunday outlook includes chilly afternoon sea breezes

Saturday will be the best of the two weekend days.

Beaches to downtown to wherever, the sun will be very strong.

Saturday starts out cool, and mostly sunny skies are expected. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 mph. Afternoon highs will be warm, hitting the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be gorgeous and mild, with temperatures sinking down through the 70s.

Sunday morning will be the coolest (temperature-wise anyway,) morning of the week, with lows in the low 50s and a few upper 40s over inland counties. The day will be sunny and mild, mostly in the mid to upper 70s, briefly hitting 80° for an afternoon high.

Monday will be sunny, breezy, and cool. Expect easterly winds around 15 mph and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

The end of the work week will become very warm, hot (?) as afternoon highs reach towards the 90s!

10-day forecast inclides three O-M-G (Oh my goodness) days.

Weekend Forecast

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 60°

8 a.m. 64°

10 a.m. 74°

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

