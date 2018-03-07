Super sunny Wednesday as the coldest temps in a month return to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Overnight cold front produced few showers and that leaves us with a possible fire warning for parts of North Florida during the afternoon on Wednesday. This will be due to super sunny (dry) conditions and winds to 25 mph.

Furthermore, daytime highs will be chilly, topping out around 65°.

Wednesday will be cooler with clearing skies. Westerly winds will be brisk at times, sustained between 12-25 mph. We start out cool, in the low 50s and under clear, sunny skies we will remain chilly reaching just barely into the mid 60s.

Inland frost a real possibility both Thursday and Friday morning.

Thursday will start out quite chilly, in the upper 30s. Sunny skies prevail and expect a cool afternoon topping out in the mid 60s.

Friday will be the chilliest start of the week, in the mid 30s- patchy frost may be possible over inland counties. Expect sunny skies again with cool highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend starts out cool and sunny, in the low 40s Saturday morning. The day will turn mild, warming into the mid 70s, with partly cloudy skies building in.

Sunday, expect cloudy skies and building chances for rain. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 48° - Partly Cloudy, Chilly

8 a.m. 53° - Sunny, Chilly

10 a.m. 57° - Sunny, Chilly

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 6:29 p.m.

