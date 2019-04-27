Super sunny weekend!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - So many great things to do outside this weekend, just a major reminder, the sun will be super strong! Whether in your backyard, pool or at the beach, the UV Index will be in the very high range. The Opening of the Beaches is this weekend, what that means is there will be beach activities to attend. Including sand castle building at Jax Beach today (Saturday) from 10 a.m.- 12 Noon. Then on Sunday there will be the Beaches Parade starting around 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, elsewhere...

Saturday starts out cool and clear, in the low 50s. Expect clear skies and winds out of the north to begin with and out of the east for the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures will be mild, most of the day will be spent in the 70s, briefly topping out in the low 80s.

Sunday starts out cool and lovely, with clear skies. Expect lighter winds and warmer afternoon temperatures, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday kicks off a warm, sunny, and dry week, with no significant chances for showers in the extended forecast. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s on Monday, mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. and upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Beaches will be a touch cool on Saturday.

Tides for Saturday.

10-Day forecast

