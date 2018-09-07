Surf Expo shows off the latest surf trends

ORLANDO, Fla - As swells start rolling into Florida from Hurricane Florence the surf culture is ready for it. The Surf Expo is happening this week in Orlando with all the gear to make for an epic adventure session.

Retail buyers from across the world are here to see the latest products to stock shops in the months ahead.

Surf expo estimates more than 30,000 industry attendees are here to browse the trendiest surf fashions, latest paddleboards and slickest water sports gear.

The trend is clear, interests in boating, fishing, wakeboarding have crossed over with surfing.

The expo goes beyond the surf scene this year with the Bluewater showfloor which encompasses the broader coastal lifestyle and waterman experience.

Beach lifestyles are becoming more open to many types of recreation beyond just surfing.

Surf Expo sales manager, Kenneth Andres, says “People are no longer categorized by a certain watersport of activity anymore; they share a passion for being on the ocean regardless of what they’re doing.”

Some hot items, include inflatable paddleboards for yoga, hydrofoiling, and backcountry fly fishing.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.