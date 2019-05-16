Temperatures are creeping higher into the weekend

Rocket launch weather only looks 50-50 as upper level winds remain near 115 mph over Central Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Almost over, the near perfect weather conditions are about to ratchet upward, first highs near 90° then highs at or above 95°. Whew!

We will be talking about this extensively right through the end of May (another 15 days) as indications are this will be rather locked in throughout the Southeastern United States. Basically from Jacksonville to Pensacola to Atlanta to Richmond Virginia and back down the Coast will be impacted. There will be countless record temperatures.

In the meantime, enjoy our comfortably warm temperatures right though the weekend.

Tonight, with only a 50-50 possibility of launch, a Falcon 9 rocket launch will take place at 10:30 p.m. Last night (Wednesday evening) the launch was scrubbed with about 12 minutes to go because of high upper-level winds. Those winds were up to 140 mph! Very rare for this time of year. As of this morning those winds between 35-45,000 feet were again above 100 mph.

Rocket launch weather only looks 50-50 as upper level winds remain near 115 mph over Central Florida.

All three days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) will start off with comfortably cool temperatures in the 60s followed by an isolated I-95 sprinkle or shower as the sea breeze pushes inland (westward) each day. Winds will be easterly 10-15 mph and the ultraviolet index will be in the extreme range. Afternoon highs will reach around 90° inland and 83° at the beach.

Things to do this weekend include:

Head to the beach, but remember Atlantic and Neptune Beaches will be "Dancin' in the streets" on Saturday at the Beaches Town Center (A1A and Atlantic.)

Shrimp are playing baseball 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m on Saturday and 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

10-Day Forecast and it's getting "hot in here..."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.