Temperatures take turn tonight in a strange way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Temperatures fell off very quickly after dark last night plummeting all the way down to 39° in Jacksonville but tonight we get the opposite, a slow rise.

Rising temperatures are not what you would normally expect to see at night but the combination of increasing clouds and onshore breeze will work in tandem to minimize a second cold night in the 30s.

While it will be chilly enough, many areas will have temperatures flat-lining through midnight in the mid 50s followed by a slight bump up in temps before sunrise Thursday.

A large is spread for overnight lows but overall milder.

The mild warm-up keeps going through Thursday when low pressure over the eastern

Gulf moves toward the forecast area pushing a swath of warm air up the peninsula.

While temps warm to near 70° it comes with increasing rain potential through the day and especially overnight into Friday morning.



