Terrific Tuesday - One more perfect day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last Friday a very powerful storms / cold front pushed through and ever since... It has been amazing! Super sunny skies every day, after a chilly/cool start to each morning. The past few mornings have seen temperatures in the 40s at the airport, this morning temperatures will start in the low 50s inland and around 60° at the beach.

These sunrise temperatures will easily end up being the coldest streak of chilly morning temperatures until late October or early November.

Yep, summer is coming!

Actually our normal first 90° in Jacksonville usually comes in the last week of April (basically April 26th) and so far we have not seen our first 90° afternoon high. The latest first 90° afternoon high was in 1966 and didn't happen until an amazingly late date of June 14th. Whaaa???

Any how the soonest we could see will be this Thursday when afternoon highs reach around 88°

Back to our work week forecast.

Tuesday will start out in the cool low 50s with clear skies. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures tha turn warm, climbing into the mid 80s for an afternoon high. Winds will be light, out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph, there are no chances for showers.

Beautiful day today!

Wednesday wakes up around 60° with clear skies. Expect a quick warm up under partly cloudy skies into the mid 80s.

Thursday starts out in the low 60s and warms into the mid to upper 80s for the afternoon hours.

Friday brings our next chance for showers, the timing is not clear this far out, but we expect 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will start out in the mid 60s and warm up into the low 80s under increasingly cloudy skies. More on the possibility of rain/storms later.

Friday rainfall will be scattered.

A few shower and clouds may linger into the beginning of the weekend, but we should dry out and partially clear out during the day on Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s for the afternoon hours.

Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies and morning temperatures in the mid 60s, warming into the mid 80s for an afternoon high.

10-Day Forecast

