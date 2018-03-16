TGIF! A "10" on the Gaughan Gauge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another chilly start with (for the fourth morning in a row) some folks starting off flirting with freezing. Temperatures will now begin to take-off as we will see a beautiful warm-up today and then incrementally jump to afternoon highs near 80° this weekend.

F-A-B-ulous Friday

High pressure will be responsible for our beautiful weather. Just as it helped drive the cold into our area this week, as it moves away, our winds will shift to become southerly and that will be warm us up. As we head into next week, the atmosphere will moisten up to allow for the return of showers and storms next week.

Saturday starts out in the low 50s and warms into the upper 70s. Sunday, expect a few more clouds but warmer temperatures in the afternoon hours, topping out at 78°.

The next chance for showers is on Monday, expect 50% chances to see rain. A cold front will push through behind the showers, making for another mid week cool down.

Weekend warm-up then showers and possible storms followed by another chill down.

Fingers are crossed as we could see our best threat of rain Monday and Tuesday...

Quick Forecast:

8 a.m. - 40° Chilly (inland frost)

10 a.m. - 55° Chilly (sunny)

12 noon - 68° Cool (sunny)

High 75°

Sunrise 7:37 a.m.

Sunset 7:33 p.m

