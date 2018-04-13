TGIF! A Fabulous Friday awaits Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday starts out cool with patchy fog. Expect a lovely warm up into the upper 70s, with low 80s for inland areas. Expect Southeast winds between 7-12 mph and mostly sunny skies.

Friday night may be the best night this week weather-wise. Expect a slow cool down after sunset, with several hours in the comfortable low 70s and upper 60s. It will be a tad breezy, with southeasterly winds between 10-15 mph.

TGIF! Beautiful!

Saturday starts out in the lovely mid to low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and a considerable warm up- into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours. The clouds build in Saturday night, along with a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Stormy Sunday

Sunday starts out mild and cloudy. We will warm up into the upper 70s during the day. It will be quite breezy sustained around 15 mph with gusts around 25-30 mph. Expect building clouds and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s. The chances for showers and storms are high on Sunday based on a cold front that will sweep through. Expect a 80% chance for rain during the afternoon and evening hours. The pre-frontal showers and storms will push into Southeastern Georgia during the afternoon hours, and rain will begin across Northeastern Florida by the late afternoon into the early evening hours. We have a chance for a few severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening, the primary threat we are concerned with is strong wind gusts, and hail. The showers should push offshore by the late evening hours. After the showers push through, expect clearing skies and dropping temperatures.

10-Day Forecast

Hourly forecast:

6 a.m. Patchy fog 59°

8 a.m. Patchy fog 58°

10 a.m. Sunny 65°

12 p.m. Sunny 74°



Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 7:52 p.m.​

