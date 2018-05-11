TGIF! Call it a toasty Friday with highs into the 90s

Next 10-day goes from Hot and Dry to downright wet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday starts out with patchy fog and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Expect a quick warm up that will breach the low 90s again, Expect to top out around 92° under mostly sunny skies.

Friday evening we will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures sinking down through the 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot. We start in the mid to upper 60s and warm up to around 90°. Expect an afternoon easterly breeze between 5-10 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild.

Sunday expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. You will notice building cloud cover as we head into the evening hours. The chances for rain are at 20% Sunday evening into the overnight hours.

Monday kicks off a beneficial wetter weather pattern. Expect 50-60% chances for rain Monday through Thursday. Rain this time of the year is crucial to manage and lower our wildfire danger. We will keep you updated on the timing of the showers and how much rainfall you will see as the forecast becomes more apparent.

Next 10-day goes from Hot and Dry to downright wet.

Hourly forecast:

Sunrise Low 66°

6 a.m. 66°

8 a.m. 72°

10 a.m. 78°

12 Noon 84°

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 8:10 p.m​.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.