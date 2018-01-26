TGIF! Enjoy today and Saturday as Sunday could be the wettest day we see until summer

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. - TGIF! Welcome to (almost) the weekend. And it could end up being quite the weather weekend too! Milder temperatures and backing winds (becoming more easterly) will bring a more moderate weather pattern for two days, including today, Friday.

Sunny skies and a chilly beginning for today as morning temperatures start off near freezing just north and west of downtown Jacksonville to near 50° at the beach. The other big difference will be the wind speeds as calm winds will be near the colder temperatures, while gusty winds to 20 mph will be along the milder beach temperatures.

Chilly start so just layer-up for today.

Sunny morning conditions will be slowly interrupted by building coastal clouds that will swing ever further inland as winds become more easterly this afternoon. Temperatures will bounce a little bit, topping out with a high of 60° at the beach (cooler) to near 66° (inland).

This evening, keep adding layers of clothing as temperatures will once again chill quickly with a rather stiff (and chilly) evening breeze. No rain is expected today or tonight.

Rains chances slowly build on Saturday, setting up potential flooding rains on Sunday.

Building low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, plus a strong sub-tropical jet stream will combine slowly on Saturday, that means, for Jacksonville, we will see building coastal clouds and just a few passing coastal showers possible. Daytime highs will moderate nicely, by mid-afternoon, a number of inland places will see highs in the low 70s!

Then the whole mess in the Gulf of Mexico starts to lift out towards Jacksonville. Recent forecast models have been leaning on pushing an area of heavy, possibly flooding rains towards Georgia. But, early Friday morning model runs indicate more of a Jacksonville impact.

Stay alert to changes (and there will be important shifts with each model update) as flooding is possible with this type of weather pattern.

Sunday's rains will be with cool afternoon temperatures that will approach 70 plus from Gainesville to Palatka to St. Augustine. Only in the 50s in Georgia, where it will be more of a chilly rain there.

Next week?!?

Potentially another shot of heavy rain / severe storms will be possible on Friday.

Today

6 a.m. 40°

8 a.m. 47°

10 a.m. 54°

12 noon 60°

Sunrise 7:20 a.m.

Sunset 5:58 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.