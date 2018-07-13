TGIF! Enjoy today's weather as the bigger storms will hold off until this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former hurricane Chris was helpful for Jacksonville as our soupy, saturated and stormy weather was drawn into the tropical cyclone. This gave Jacksonville a nice break as sunny, dry weather settled in while "relatively" close to us. Not any more. Chris is long gone now and the dry air left behind is now being filled in by deep tropical moisture which is going to greatly increase our chances of storms.

Jacksonville will see some (relative for July) nice weather again today. Yes, it will be hotter than normal and generally storm-free.

Today (Friday) will start off with beautiful conditions and sunny skies, followed by deep blues tropical skies. Temperatures will ramp up quickly with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Feel-like highs will be around 100°.

Just as we saw on yesterday, I can't rule out a brief pop-up shower or thundershower developing along the sea breeze. This would take place after 2 pm.

However, if you live in Georgia, along I-95 there will be higher than normal chances of storms and these will move quickly towards Florida, but they will run into the dry air we have had around town the past few days. They should fade before reaching Jacksonville.

Saturday starts off in Georgia and rolls into Florida later in the day

By Sunday, it is everywhere acros Georgia and Florida

Outlook for the upcoming weekend should be stormy. The rains could even be particularly heavy and widespread. Early indications are 1-4" may fall between Saturday and Sunday.

One more note: The planet Mars is very bright in the southeastern skies, rising around 10 p.m. each night, you won't miss it as it is a very bright red. Best viewing will be at area beaches.

Stormy weather returns this weekend

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly clear skies

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies

10 a.m. - 85° Mostly sunny skies

12 p.m. - 89° Mostly sunny skies

Sunrise 6:33 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.

