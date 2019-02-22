TGIF! Fabulous February Friday with near record temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We broke our high temperature record on Thursday, hitting 86° at the airport in Jacksonville which broke the record from 1997. In Gainesville we hit 89°, not only breaking the high temperature record for the day, but also tying the high temperature record for the warmest temperature seen in February, which was previously broken earlier this month on the 18th. Yep, that's two days where temperatures in Gainesville "almost" hit 90° in February.

Another toasty February afternoon.

Well above normal temperatures, litterally near record highs are expected throughout the next 4 days, here are the old record highs for the next four days.

Thursday record high was 86° (2019)

Friday's record high is 85° (1962)

Saturday's record high is 85° (1962)

Sunday's records high is 88° (1962)

The downside?

There will be a chilly (at times) breeze at the beach that on any given afternoon we could see coastal sea fog roll onshore, just as air temperatures drop from the 70s to the 60s. And it could get pretty foggy at times at the beach too!

Otherwise, the next big rain threat isn't until Sunday.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 63° Cloudy, 20% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 64° Cloudy, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 71° Partly Sunny, 15% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 77° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 6:20 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

