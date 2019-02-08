TGIF! Fabulous Friday right before a weekend nor'easter

Jacksonville, Fla. - Enjoy this amazingly mild February morning. Sunrise temperatures may start off in the 50s but sunshine and light winds will allow our temperatures to quickly warm-up towards 80°. May not see a record today, bur we did on Thursday. Thursday's high was 82°.

Record Max Temps for Today February 8th:

Location Forecast / Record / Year

Jacksonville 80 / 84 / 1957

Gainesville 82 / 85 / 1957

Alma, GA 77 / 84 / 1957

St. Simons 78 / 80 / 1999

Cold front will roll across the area later today and that will bring a rather abrubt change to our weather pattern. Northeasterly winds will build on the backside of the cold front and these winds will build clouds and chillier temperatures quickly.

Saturday will be cloudy, windy, and chilly with nor'easter conditions headed our way. Temperatures will hover in the low 60s at their warmest, with northeasterly winds between 15-25mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies and an isolated coastal shower is possible.

Sunday isn't much better- a little less wind (easterly 15-20mph) but better chances for showers, especially later in the day into the overnight hours. Sunday will be cool, only topping out in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies with 50% chances for showers.

Monday warms up, but doesn't dry up. Expect 40% chances for showers and afternoon highs climbing into the mid 70s. Partly cloudy skies and lighter winds aid in our warm up.

The mild weather continues for most of the week, with slightly cooler temperatures by the end of the work week.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.