TGIF! Fabulous Friday with a breeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Normal sunrise temperature, where we keep our official weather conditions (National Weather Service Office) is at Jacksonville International Airport. For the eleventh day of October (today) our normal average morning temperature is 63°, this morning we may start below that, very nice!

This morning we wake up in the low to low-60s. Read that again. LOW 60s!!! Rebecca refers this to pumpkin spice something time.

Inland cool down this morning

Friday night you can wear sleeves without a panic attack about whether you remembered to put on extra deodorant or not. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s around sunset, sliding down through the 70s for the evening hours.

If you are significantly younger and more fun than anyone we know and will be out past midnight, you might need a light jacket as we edge into the 60s. But you are young enough to be out after midnight, you probably don't care if you get chilly.

Saturday morning starts out in the glorious low 60s. Make plans to enjoy the cool, crisp hours before 9a.m. Expect sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s.

Fall goes back on hiatus Sunday afternoon, when we warm up into the upper 80s. Monday and Tuesday afternoon highs flirt with 90°. Stand down on the scarves -- we're about two or three cold fronts away from trying that.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.