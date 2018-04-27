TGIF! Fantastic Friday after a brief threat of showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - TGIF! Should be a fantastic Friday, even if we actually do see an isolated sprinkle or shower this morning. Why will there be a blemish on our beautiful day? A very weak cool front will slip through the area, the biggest threat of a shower (not big at all) will be between 6 a.m. and 12 noon and mainly south of Jacksonville. This would include Clay, St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam counties.

Only a few spots will see a morning shower, thereafter??? Awesome!

Friday starts out cool, in the low 60s with clearing skies. Expect mostly sunny skies by the mid day with rapidly warming temperatures, hitting the low 80s. As the cool front rolls through our winds will shift to be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks fabulous, it starts on Saturday in the cool upper 50s and low 60s. Expect sunny skies and afternoon highs around 83°. Sunday starts out cool, in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies and a quick warm up go hand-in-hand and we will top out around 81°.

Monday will be sunny, breezy, and cooler, only topping out in the upper 70s.

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. 63° - Partly cloudy, isolated shower?

8 a.m. 70° - Partly cloudy, isolated shower?

11 a.m. 76° - Sunny, beautiful

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

