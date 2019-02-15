TGIF! Finally a weekend worth enjoying (outside)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Finally, after a number of nasty weekends, last weekend, you might recall was misty, cloudy, breezy and temperatures were only in the 50s, yuck! Not this weekend! Warmer temperatures and instead of northeasterly winds (cold winds) they will be southwesterly winds (warm winds,) Afternoon temperatures will likely reach well into the 70s, maybe a few spots reaching 80°, including area beaches.

However, this will be a pleasant, not perfect weekend.

Weekend Warm-up

Coastal areas may see these milder temperatures until around 2,3,4,5 pm each day. It will be about this time when the afternoon sea breeze will push onshore, chilling everyone down. If you are heading to the beach be fully aware of this sneaky chill. Take a jacket, sweatshirt, whatever to stay warm with.

Friday starts off in the chilly mid 40s, but warm up quickly under clear skies becoming partly cloudy. The chances for showers will be to the north of our area as cold front stalls out across Georgia.

Friday Forecast

Saturday starts out in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Expect a rapid warm up under partly cloudy skies into the mid 70s, making for a mild and beautiful afternoon.

Sunday we will wake up around 60° with more clouds than sun. We will see gradual partial clearing as temperatures warm into the upper 70s.

Monday kicks off a wetter weather pattern with good chances for showers on Monday and more isolated Tues-Thursday.

10-Day Forecast

