TGIF! Finally Friday and a warm front will bring us a warm Jacksonville weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Grab an umbrella this morning and a jacket as it is a little cool and there will be a few showers around Jacksonville today, with widespread showers/rain for Georgia.

Expect cloudy skies with showers possible along the beaches then developing inland through the day and into the evening, expect a 30-40% chance to get rained on. Winds will be out of the northeast but shift to the southeast at 5-15 mph. Wake up temperatures start out in in the upper 40s to low 50s in southeastern Georgia,and in the low to mid 50s in Northeastern Florida. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 60s, possibly low 70s for inland counties for the afternoon. Rainfall amount will be generally light through Friday.

Saturday will be cloudy, with isolated chances (30%) for showers. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. The wetter day of the weekend looks like Sunday. Expect mid 70s and a 60% chance to see showers. The heaviest and most frequent rain will be to the North of the State line.

The wetter weather sticks around through the beginning of the work week.

Hourly Forecast:

8 a.m. 54°

10 a.m. 63°

Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Sunset: 6:09 p.m.

