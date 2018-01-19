TGIF! Finally Friday and finally begin to thaw out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - TGIF! Seems like it has been the longest week ever, not just the freezes but also the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Woot! Woot!

Today starts out freezing, many places away from water are starting off in the 20s and in some spots, the low 20s. That will make the past two days the coldest back-to-back days since 2012. Officially, Thursday's low was 25° this morning is around 27°. Brrr...

Let the sunshine! Sunny skies will warm our temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. This marks the beginning of a weekend warm up. Winds will be light and out of the West on Friday, there are no chances for showers and the afternoon highs should be around 59°.

Saturday starts out frosty/cold, especially west and north of town, there will likely be one more freeze/frost warning/advisory to kick-off the weekend forecast. Beaches will start Saturday around 40°. Everybody warms into the mid 60s for a mild afternoon high. Expect sunny skies all day and light winds.

Sunday starts out in the low 40s and under partly cloudy skies warms up into the upper 60s, even some southern towns could hit the low 70s.

Go Jags!

Important weather pattern shift in the Jet Stream will end the threat of freezing cold temperatures but will increase rain chances in the 10-day forecast.

Sunrise 7:23 a.m.

Sunset 5:52 p.m.

