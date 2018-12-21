TGIF! Finally Friday and yet we continue with showers and winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Massive low pressure, our fourth in three weeks, continues to move into the Northeast United States and for those folks, the heavy rains will cause delays. Equally, for those flying out of Jacksonville, there will likely be some flight delays.

For those staying in town, Jacksonville will begin to dry out with gusty westerly winds all day long. Friday's winds will gust to between 20-35 mph.

Chilly and Breezy Friday.

Yep, today may be Friday, but it will be a W-I-N-D-S-day.

These winds will also be pushing colder air into Jacksonville. Don't be fooled by what may seem like a mild start in the morning. Gusty westerly winds will work in combination with the chillier temperatures to make the evening much colder.

Temperatures will start around 60° and then hold steady until sunset. Combine the winds and there will be COLD feeling temperatures during the evening hours. Wind chills will drop into the 30s before 10 p.m.

The weekend looks very December-like

Normal morning low temperature is about 45° and normal daytime high during late December is around 65°. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Christmas Day will be about this each day. Plus, beautifully sunny days and cold, with some frosty conditions possible Sunday and Monday mornings.

St. Nick will have a beautiful Christmas Eve night to fly through Jacksonville.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 60° Partly Sunny, 25% chance of showers

8 am. - 58° Partly Sunny, 25% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 57° Partly Cloudy, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 60° Partly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.

Sunset: 5:30 p.m.

Starts of chilly and breezy and end up warm and breezy.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.