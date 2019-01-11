TGIF! Frosty Friday morning and a handful of weekend showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Near freezing start for Jacksonville as heavy frost develops just west of Jacksonville this morning. The frost will be particularly heavy along US301 and Blanding Boulevard in Clay County. Southside to the beaches will have temperatures above freezing, additionally an onshore breeze will bounce coastal / Beaches temperatures into the 50s before 9 am.

Fabulous Friday (for January) develops as sunny skies and less chilly temps develop. Expect afternoon highs near 60°, light easterly winds will keep beach temperatures in the 50s.

Frosty start and despite sunshine, a chilly Friday.

Saturday will start off no where as chilly as the past few mornings, mostly in the low 50s and then we will see temperatures rally nicely to near 70° south of Jacksonville and mid 60s around town. Clouds will build across the area, with more clouds expected in Georgia. Speaking of which, Georgians will have a another chilly day with afternoon highs only in the 50s.

There will also be a few scattered showers across the area as well.

Sunday should be the best day of the next week, this despite a few scattered showers possible. Daytime temperatures will easily climb into the 70s south of Jacksonville. Around town, highs will be in the low 70s and even in Georgia afternoon highs on Sunday will reach to near 70°. Clouds will be around, with a few showers and this will mainly be in the morning hours.

Offshore winds return Sunday and this will also allow afternoon temperatures at area Beaches to warm, a little. Beaches highs on Sunday will near 75° south of Jacksonville and near 70° around Fernandina Beach.

Next week!?!

Another chill down.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 34° Frosty inland, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 36° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 45° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 53° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.

Sunset: 5:44 p.m.

10-Day forecast shows rather quiet January weather for Jacksonville.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.