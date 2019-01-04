TGIF! Grab your sunglasses, umbrellas & what about snow?

It snowed in Georgia a year ago, as shown in this photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Make it six out of the past seven afternoons have seen highs in the 80s and we will again see this as a possibility later today. Yep, the heat is on as we kick-off 2019.

On Thursday (yesterday) we came within one degree of hitting our record high, the record high for Thursday was 81 degrees set back in 2015. Friday's record may be out of reach as downpours are expected just as we start getting warm. Friday's record is 82 degrees, which was set back in 2000.

It snowed just north of Jacksonville, just ONE YEAR AGO!

And, oh, by the way, just one year ago, we were seeing snow in Georgia and daytime highs in Jacksonville only in the 30s. Check out this video:

Now, we are about to see the 80s pushed out and the 60s move in, but not before a round of downpours and that includes a rumble of thunder or two.

Rains, possible heavy downpours will be possible as we again transition from warm to cool. Yes, a cold front will be passing across the area.

Timing on the rains keeps shifting from one forecast model (and model run) to the next. Currently, the timing of the heavier Friday rains, will be during the later afternoon hours. This is good as that means today will not be a washout day.

Cold front approaching with downpours will reach Jacksonville before 3 p.m.

Downpours will reach St. Augustine before 5 p.m.

Weekend turns sunny and pleasantly cool.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 64° Partly Cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 64° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 70° Partly Cloudy, 25% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 77° Partly Cloudy, 25% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

