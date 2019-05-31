TGIF! Here comes FRY-Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw record breaking heat again on Thursday afternoon as temperatures soared, topping out at 98° - breaking our previous daily high temperature record of 97°. That made it three out of four days with record highs in Jacksonville.

Today starts out comfortable with temperatures staring off in the low 70s. Expect another rapid warm up into the upper 90s, potentially challenging our high temperature record for the day. We should top out at 97° under mostly sunny skies.

Severe thunderstorm (or two) is possible in Georgia this afternoon and evening. There is a weak cold front that will be weakening as it reaches NEFL and SEGA over the next two days. This may allow for just enough instability to break the cap of extreme heat to allow for a pulse storm or two to develop just as we are seeing our maximum temperatures just shy of 100°.

Saturday we will wake up in the mid 70s. Under partly cloudy skies we will warm into the mid 90s, a slight break in the afternoon heat from the previous week. Expect 40% chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of these will take place south of Jacksonville. Afternoon highs should reach 97°.

Sunday will be sunnier, drier, and hotter. Expect clear skies and morning temperatures around 73°. We will warm into the upper 90s, topping out at 98° for an afternoon high. There is a 10% chance for an isolated storm to pop up during the afternoon hours.

Monday - Tuesday will be hot and mostly dry as well, topping out at 99° and 96° respectively. We have a 10% chance for an afternoon storm to pop up under otherwise partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday through Sunday (next week) we may FINALLY see some daily rains/storms.

Fry-day makes day number 7 of the current heat wave...

