A FRY-day plus 3 more hot afternoon, including the JAGS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Near record heat is expected right through Monday as today could be classified as F-R-Y-day. Thursday's high was one degree shy of the record. Here are the old record high temperatures through Monday.

Day Old Record High Year FRY-day 98° 1875 Saturday 96° 1951 Sunday 98° 1990 Monday 97° 1990

Our forecast? Highs around 97° each and every day!

Whew!

A FRY-day plus 3 more hot afternoon, including the JAGS

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.