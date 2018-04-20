TGIF! Jacksonville about to see a mini-nor'easter

Saturday around lunch, not much change, maybe a few degrees milder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just when spring felt like it was just settling in we are about to be "nor'eastered" as winds shift onshore, we will see a serious drop in our afternoon temperatures. After a pair of afternoons with highs flirting near 90°, today's temperatures will struggle all day long. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 60s.

And the winds will be strong with a Small Craft Advisory for the coastal waters as winds will be 20-30 mph and seas (surf too) will be running 3-5 feet. Even beach communities will see winds around 15-25 mph.

Did I mention there will be building coastal clouds as well? Yep, we will see them too!

Add it all up and the next two days (Friday and Saturday) are not looking good. In fact, if we apply the George Winterling rule about "nor'easter's" (the last an odd number of days) then Sunday is not looking good either.

Saturday around lunch, not much change, maybe a few degrees milder.

Today around lunch, note the clouds, winds and gusty winds.

Bigger rains/storm possibilities begin Sunday night through Monday night. It is possible we will see multiple rounds of showers that will add-up to about an inch of rain. Which is actually perfect, as I really like see these types of rain in late April, just before we get into the super sun and dry pattern that usually develops into the later half of May.

That includes weather during The Players, just a few weeks away.

10-Day forecast with the possibility of a few showers each day until Monday when rains and a few thunderstorms are likely.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 60° Partly cloudy

8 a.m. - 61° Partly cloudy

10 a.m. - 64° Partly cloudy, breezy

12 p.m. - 66° Partly cloudy, breezy



Sunrise 6:54 a.m.

Sunset 7:57 p.m.

