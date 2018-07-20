TGIF! Jacksonville finding it difficult to find a dry afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Super tropical air is sitting across the entire area, it's like you could cut the air. This pattern will again allow for "early and often" storms that will have high potential of producing brief torrential downpours. Watch for blinding downpours when driving and some backyard flooding. Some backyards may see as much as 2-3" of rain, just this afternoon.

Today another day with the early and often pattern of storms...

Counter intuitively, all this moisture actually means it is unlikely that today's storms will produce severe storms with hail or damaging winds. Why? the lack of hot air will mean these storms will be not as tall and therefore will not develop extreme updrafts and downdrafts. The big threat will be possibility of torrential rains. And, these thunderstorms will wide variability on rainfall amounts from one neighborhood to the next.

Then this weekend, the atmosphere will slowly dry out (all the way through Monday) allowing for more morning sunshine, hotter temperatures and storms that may be more intense. By Sunday, despite fewer storms around, there will be a higher chance of severe storms.

Additionally, the storms will shift their timing to be more into the mid, or late afternoon and evening hours. Basically, keep the umbrella handy and watch out for lightning.

LIVE RADAR: Exact Track Radar tracking storms in Northeast Florida

FORECAST: Stay updated on the latest conditions and advisories

10-day forecast shows fewer storms this weekend but those that develop will actually be more intense...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies, 35% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 89° Storms build, 40% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:37 a.m.

Sunset 8:28 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.