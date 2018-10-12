TGIF! Jacksonville has a lot to be thankful for including our beautiful weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Weather conditions have rapidly turned around for the Panhandle and for Jacksonville. Our skies have cleared out and drier conditions prevail. Starting at sunrise, which will be spectacular, we will see a few high wispy cirrus clouds from Michael and lots of blue skies. These clouds will move out before 10 am and super sunny skies will dominate the rest of the afternoon.

Today will be a "fantastic Friday".

And we are starting off with morning temperatures as low as we have seen since June. Most inland places will start begin in the 50s, even downtown Jacksonville will see sunrise temperatures in the upper 60s. Beaches will be beautiful with drier air and sunrise temperatures around 70°.

Today's temperatures will be warm, with those sunny skies. Westerly winds will settle and only be around 10-15 mph allowing for afternoon highs around 85°.

Then we get into the r-e-a-l-l-y cool morning temperatures.

Saturday morning will see morning temperatures as cool as we have seen since May. What that means is that morning temperatures will start in the 50s. Even some low 50s are possible in Georgia around sunrise.

Saturday's sunrise temperatures

Beach and Boating: Everything slowly settles down through the weekend which will be awesome for everyone heading to the coast and offshore. There will be some rip current risk but it will be greatly reduced.

In another 4 days, the tropics will be storm free... Michael, Leslie and Nadine will all be gone.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 68° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 69° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 73° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 79° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:29 am

Sunset: 7:00 pm

10-day forecast - Loving it!

