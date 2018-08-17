TGIF! Jacksonville heads into the weekend with another umbrella day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - TGIF! Umbrella days continue for today (Friday) as the deep moisture that has been parked across the southeast United States is slowly being pushed westward and this will allow for some brighter and drier conditions will attempt to get into Jax this weekend. The brightest and driest areas will be along the beaches and south of Jacksonville. Folks in Georgia may not be so lucky as evening storms will be back, especially on Saturday.

The sea breeze will keep temperatures from St. Augustine (and Jax Beaches) cooler, then again, this will also develop a sea breeze front where storms will develop later this afternoon. Mostly likely this will be along I-95.

Back to today, we will start off with sunny skies and morning temperatures around 75°. By lunch temperatures will reach 90° and feel-like temperatures will reach nearly 100°. This will also be the time in which clouds will build and a few showers and thundershowers will "pop". These early showers and thundershowers will be rather random, but form into large complexes up and down I-95 in the later afternoon hours. Just keep the umbrella handy.

Here's the good news!

The weekend is looking storm free from Jacksonville/Jax Beach southward (still stormy in Georgia) but the details are still fuzzy. If you have outdoor plans this weekend check back for further details.

Tropics just barely developed now tropical storm Ernesto, beyond that, there is one area of clouds and storms that may be just south enough to allow for a weak area of low pressure to develop before entering the Caribbean Sea (where it will meet its demise.)

10-Day forecast includes significant chances of storms, but the areas impact will shift inland this weekend...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers along I-95

