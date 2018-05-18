TGIF! Jacksonville slops through a wet week but at least it's finally Friday

Should be sunnier and slightly drier this afternoon (still anticipate I-95 storms after 2pm)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our wet weather pattern marches on through our weekend forecast. The good news is there is more dry air entraining into the system and this will allow for longer periods of dry and sunny (yet steamy) noontimes and early afternoons.

Friday will be partly cloudy by the afternoon hours. Expect to warm up into the mid 80s and chances for rain build up to 50% after 2p.m. Winds will be out of the South between 7-12 mph. Friday evening's storms will begin to winds down after 6 p.m. and should fade completely before 10 p.m. Inland areas will see the rains linger longest.

Saturday will be drier for some along the coastline, but significant chances for afternoon and evening storms still build into the forecast. Afternoon high will top out in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with 60% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 80s.

Most of next week looks cloudy and stormy as well, with afternoon highs in the 80s. The forecast calls for a slightly drier weather pattern starting on Thursday.

10-Day Forecast

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 68° - 20%

8 a.m. 70° - 20%

10 a.m. 74° - 30%

12 Noon 82° - 30%

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:14 p.m​.

