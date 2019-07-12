TGIF! Jacksonville to deal with an early and often pattern of storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The past few afternoons we have seen strong to severe storms roll northward on the outer edges of Barry's circulation. These storms have been brief, yet intense. Since they have been brief, the Jacksonville area has a rainfall deficit that continues to be significant, about 4-6" below normal for the first half of the year.

Today, that may change a little as storms rolling from the south to the north will be more widespread and potentially, slower moving. This may allow for greater rainfall amounts. Plus, there could be multiple bands of downpours,

Early (afternoon) and often (evening) storms expected

This is what I call the "early and often" pattern. Keep your umbrella nearby.

The good news is that the afternoon steam bath maybe a little less intense. Afternoon highs on Thursday were around 94° with feel-like highs around 103°.

Friday's highs will be closer to 90°

Expect the storms to pick-up around the noon hour and be off and on throughout the afternoon and early evening.

As Barry continues to slowly consolidate and slowly move towards Louisiana on Saturday, our weather will dry out as our temperatures heat on up.

Big Beach Day at Jacksonville Beach on Saturday as Freedom Festival will be happening. Don't forget the sunscreen! And keep an eye to the sky as there will still be a few thunderstorms to deal with both weekend days, even at the beach.

