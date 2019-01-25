TGIF! Jacksonville will not be dealing with sunrise rains, but rather sunrise chill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The skies have cleared as colder air is pushing into our forecast area. Expect chilly temperatures overnight sinking down into the mid to upper 30s. Inland Georgia (west of I-95) may see a few locations around 32°.

Friday starts out chilly and fails to warm up much. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s at their warmest. We will see sunny skies and a chilly breeze out of the northwest around 10 mph. Friday night will be quite cold as well, with temperatures dipping down into the mid to upper 30s again.

Chilly all-day-long!

Saturday is sunny and cold, waking up in the mid to upper 30s and only warming up into the upper 50s.

Sunday looks similar, with chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs around 60°.

The next big weather story will be the extrmely cold air that is being forecasted to descend into the Great Lakes. Forecast models are strongly suggesting that Polar Air (ala the Polar Vortex) will drop morning temperatures in the Chicagoland area to minus 25 (-25°F) and wind chills may actually reach 50 below zero!

We too will see colder temperatures, but not extreme...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 38° Sunny, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 39° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 44° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 52° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Next 10-Days

