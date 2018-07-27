TGIF! Jacksonville will wrap up the week and start the weekend hot with just a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A little "swirl" is spinning in the atmosphere over the entire Southeastern U.S. and this has been oscillating east and west. When it shifts west we get the tropical rains as we saw last week and when it shifts east we see a blast of severe storms followed by drier weather. We have seen this drier pattern since Sunday's severe storms.

For Jacksonville, the drier pattern is back for today and Saturday. Sunnier and hotter temperatures along with just a handful of evening storms possible. But in Georgia the storms will be fairly widespread from Valdosta to Brunswick.

Finally Friday!

Starts off nice everywhere!

Today, we will once again see a beautiful start with sunny skies and muggy conditions. Temperatures will start off around 75° and will likely jump quickly (due to the sunshine) to nearly 90° by noon. Where yesterday we saw storms mainly south of Jacksonville, today we will see them mainly in Georgia. Just after the lunch hour we will see storms start to "pop" around the area, but mostly from Tallahassee to Valdosta to Waycross to Brunswick.

If you live in these counties be on the alert for heavy storms and lightning strikes will be numerous.

Today and Saturday look ever-so-slightly drier with 30-40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The mornings will be partly cloudy and we will top out around 92° for an afternoon high.

From Sunday on... Here comes the deep tropical downpours. Next week we could see 2-4" of rain. This will keep afternoon highs below normal.

Temperatures which are "normally" in the low 90s (92° is our average) will instead run a few degrees shy of this each day through Thursday. We already have had 6 days in a row with daytime highs below normal, including last Thursday which had a high of only 86°.

10-Day forecast suggests a very wet week next week...

Tropics are quiet with NO prospects of any storms anytime soon.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 89° A few storms build, 30% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:40 a.m.

Sunset 8:24 p.m.

