TGIF! Morning clouds and afternoon showers are expected

Jacksonville - TGIF! Friday start with some cloudy, dreary looking skies, some fog too! Yet, it warms up nicely under partly cloudy skies, hitting the upper 70s for an afternoon high. There is a 50% chance for a round of downpours coming through in the mid afternoon hours.

Some downpours may have briefly gusty winds. Could even hear a rumble of thunder or two. Best chances of rain will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday evening, skies clears out a bit, under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will turn cool and getting down to around 60° by sunrise Saturday morning.

Morning clouds/fog, then evening downpours possible...

Saturday starts off again with morning clouds and patchy fog, with sunnier skies in the afternoon. Temperatures hit the upper 70s and possibly 80°. There is a 35% chance for a showers after 5 p.m. Winds will be light, out of the west around 5 mph.

Sunday starts out nice, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the upper 70s. We will have a few isolated showers Sunday, with bigger chances for showers/storms will be Sunday night.

Monday (before sunrise) will be wet, with widespread showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Skies will clear out after 10 a.m., giving way to partly cloudy, breezy and turning chilly into the evening as temperatures start off near 70° and then cool throughout the day. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s with gusty northwesterly winds up to 20 mph.

Tuesday through Thursday will, hopefully, be the last gasp of winter as temperatures will be well below normal, with gusty winds and a possible inland freeze Wednesday morning.

10-Day Forecast, winter returns next week.

