TGIF! Super spring-like weather continues this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday will start out with a little patchy fog lifting by 10:00a.m. Temperatures will warm quickly through the 70s and back into the low 80s for an afternoon high. Winds pick up out of the East to around 10 mph, that onshore breeze introduces a slight chance (30%) for a shower between 12 noon and 3pm.

The best chance to see one of these isolated showers will be along I-95.

Spectacular beach weekend!

Both Saturday and Sunday will see some of the finest back-to-back weekend days we will likely see until April. The caution signs? Super sunny skies can lead to a nasty sun burn and there will be a few rip currents,

Morning temperatures will start off around 62° with afternoon highs 82-86° both afternoons. Beach temperatures will cool with the afternoon sea breeze, but no fog is expected.

Rain chances build on Monday, expect showers and isolated thunderstorms, with 60% chances to see the rain. Temperatures will hit the upper 70s before the rain sets in. The rai will help clear out some of the pesky pollen that has so many sneezing.

Tuesday starts out a little damp and a lot cloudy, with clearing skies during the afternoon hours. Temperatures trend slightly cooler (mid to low 70s for highs for the next 48 hours before rebounding back into the 80s by Thursday.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 62°

8 a.m. 64°

10 a.m. 72°

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 6:20 pm​

