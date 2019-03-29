TGIF! Super sunny skies return for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday looks fabulous, waking up in the chilly low 50s and warming up into the low 80s. Expect sunny skies and winds out of the northeast between 7-12 mph. That breeze will limit the beaches' potential for warmth to the low 70s.

Beautiful afternoon in the wake of the mid-week nor'easter.

Friday night turns cool as temperatures sink down into the mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday starts out cool but warms up really nicely! Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Winds will be light out of the southeast between 5 and 10 mph.

Sunday starts out cool in the upper 50s. Expect afternoon highs to hit the low 80s, even at the Beach thanks to light winds out of the southwest. There is a (20%) isolated chance for showers late Sunday evening thanks to a cold front pushing through the southeast.

Monday brings a significant chance for rain as a cold front pushes through our area. Temperatures will only make it into the mid 60s.

Tuesday we will see a few showers left over, but otherwise chilly, breezy conditions.

