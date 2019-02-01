TGIF! The Polar Vortex is out as el Nino is back so grab an umbrella

Jacksonville, Fla. - TGIF! It is finally Friday and what a week! The Polar Vortex that crushed the Great Lakes and Mid-West has retreated back up into Canada. In its wake, the sub-tropical jet stream (the El Nino jet stream) that kept much of the extreme cold away from Jacksonville is now brining moisture and milder temperatures to Jacksonville.

Time to get the umbrellas out as scattered showers will be developing along I-95 the next 24 hours and will bring some brief showers. The best chances of showers will be late Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Better safe than sorry.

With no significant low pressure system bringing the threat of showers, there will be no concentrated areas of rain to track and this means the forecast for rain is a low confidence forecast. Just keep an umbrella with you Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will be chilly during the morning hours but we will not see the return of freezing temperatures for quite some time. Then again, really warm temperatures will be slow to arrive as well (but they are on the way) and this means despite moments of pleasant hazy sunshine, our afternoon temperatures will be only in the 60s on Friday.

Polar Vortex shifts north and brings us milder temperatures and chances of rain this weekend.

This weekend

From Friday through Sunday, each day will deal with some clouds, some sun, some showers with the mildest of temperatures west of the St. Johns River / I-95 and the chilliest of daytime temperatures at area beaches. Afternoon highs inland may approach 70°, especially south of town. Beaches will deal with a chilly onshore breeze keeping daytime highs only around 60°. Winds at the beach will be stronger too! Afternoon breezes will be Northeasterly up to 15 mph.

Friday Forecast

Next week turns great.

The great meltdown brings us warmer temperatures where most inland locations (west of the intracoastal waterway) will see afternoon high temperatures around 80°. Beaches too may see daytime highs touch 80° if the anticipated southwesterly winds on Thursday and Friday do develop.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 46° Partly sunny, 20% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 48° Partly sunny, 20% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 55° Partly Sunny, 30% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 59° Partly Sunny, 40% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.

Sunset: 6:02 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

