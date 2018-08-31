TGIF! We do dry out slightly going into Labor Day Weekend

Yellow suggests dry air (just a few weak showers) and this is how today will play out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We should see a slow breakdown in the rainy pattern starting today. That means the Labor Day Weekend will start off drier and then see the rains/storms redevelop as we head towards Monday. Keep in mind, although the threat of rain/storms never totally leaves the forecast, we will see the coverage and intensity settle down. This will allow for daytime highs to "pop" back into the 90s starting today.

Daytime conditions should be a little drier.

Saturday will likely be the driest day of the Labor Day weekend. Sunday and Monday will have above normal chances of storms and these will impact outdoor plans from the beaches to the Lynyrd Skynryd farewell tour concert. The concert starts at 3pm and depending on the weather, Skynyrd should be on stage after 9pm. Keep in mind, if there is a storm or lightning, that could delay their stage appearance.

The tropics getting busy with Florence likely by the end of the day. Stay alert! This is the time of year where tropical development can be very robust.

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 15% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise 7:03 a.m.

Sunset 7:51 p.m

