Thanksgiving Day starts off beautiful but builds into a Nor'easter on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanksgiving starts out lovely and cool. Partly cloudy skies will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s. An isolated (20%) chance for a shower builds in for the afternoon hours, but evening showers and overnight showers are more likely, with 60% chances for overnight rain.

Nor'easter settles in overnight Thursday.

Black Friday starts in the cool mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Gusty easterly winds build up to 12-17 mph with gusts possible above 20 mph for coastal areas. The easterly winds will bring coastal showers onshore and push them inland, you have a 60% chance to see the rain. Coastal flooding during high tide and a high risk for rip currents come with the gusty easterly winds.

Friday night the tree lighting at The Landing may be a tad wet, expect 60% chances for showers.

Saturday starts out damp, with decent chances for showers that dwindle down during the day as we dry out and clear out.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 47° Mostly Clear, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m.. - 49° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 59° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 64° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

