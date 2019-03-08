Warm beach but not in the water

Vilano Beach has been empty of swimmers over the winter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - With 80 degree air temperatures in the forecast you may be planning to rush to the beach this weekend.

Although the air will be warm don’t expect to take a plunge in the Atlantic unless you want to be shocked by the cold water.

Surf temperatures are still in the low 60s which is typical in the first week of March.

So far the recovery is not much warmer than the coldest levels reached this season at Mayport when the water dipped to 54° in January.

By April, temperatures finally reach 70° which is what you find in Florida’s cool springs, but even this may be too chilly for some people who may prefer 80s.

Typically that doesn't arrive until summer months with a peak average of 83° from July through September.

Location JAN FEB MAR APR

1-15 APR

16-30 MAY

1-15 MAY

16-31 JUN

1-15 JUN

16-30 JUL

1-15 JUL

16-31 AUG

1-15 AUG

16-31 SEP

1-15 SEP

16-30 OCT

1-15 OCT

16-31 NOV DEC Fernandina Beach 55 55 62 68 72 75 78 81 81 83 84 84 84 83 81 76 72 66 58

If you need it hotter, besides a hot tub, the Gulf often reaches 90 degrees in August. The gulf gets much warmer than our coast due to the shallow calmer conditions.

