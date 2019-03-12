The best Florida native plants for your garden

Indian blanket plant are hardy enought to grow along highways and should grow well in your yard without much fuss.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - For some of us planting a garden, we need all the help possible to keep new plants thriving. Selecting native plants is critical when choosing varieties for your location.

Native plants typically be more hardy for your local area, which in the long run should save you money by minimizing replacement costs.

Many plants specialized for growing in north Florida attract birds, butterflies and beneficial pollinators to help your garden burst into flowering color.

Big nurseries often stock plants not geared for your location so be sure to seek local outlets like locally owned ACE hardware stores where experts provide suggestions for success.

Native Florida wildflowers grow well in our sandy dry soils. The bright yellow and red flowering Indian Blanket are perfect for this soil type and grow easily. They drop seeds and spread quickly which is why you may see them planted along highway medians.

Oakleaf Hydrangea prefer opposite conditions under shady areas and have the advantage of flowering without much sun for many months from spring to first frost.

Wax Myrtle trees are salt tolerant and grow well near the cost while attracting hummingbirds and butterflies. These trees can also be shaped into hedges with a little trimming.

Some native plants may not be a good choice if you have pets or live in wildfire prone regions.

Coonties easily adapt to backyard landscapes but have toxic seeds that could be a danger to pets.

Coontie plant require little water and grow well but could be a hazzard to children and pets from toxic seeds.

Saw Palmetto is another native common plant useful for home landscapes that tolerates a range of conditions and provides wonderful textural interest beneath new or established trees.

Saw Palmetto is a classic landscape plant used under trees in Florida yards.

It is highly salt-tolerant but not flame resistant and quickly burns posing a threat to homes located near pine forests.



